Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 3, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We started out nice and dry yesterday, before light rain brought some soggy conditions to NCWV as a cold front swept through overnight. After 7 AM, any leftover precipitation should be gone, as the front moves east. By that time, expect about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain at most. By the afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with northwest winds of 5-10 mph. This will keep temperatures cool, in the low-40s at most. So we’re back to seasonable temperatures. Overnight, a high-pressure system will keep us dry, so expect mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-20s, so it will be a chilly night. Make sure to bundle up if heading out. Then, tomorrow afternoon, the high-pressure system moves east, allowing for some light winds to flow from the south, even though they’re mostly variable. Combined with partly sunny skies, this causes temperatures to rise into the low-50s. Overall, tomorrow will be seasonably warm and sunny. Heading into Saturday, a warm front from out west will lift in and bring southerly flow into our region. Combined with partly sunny skies, this causes temperatures to reach the upper-60s, maybe even breaking 70 degrees in some areas. Definitely go outside if you can on Saturday. Then on Sunday, a cold front lifts into our region and brings widespread light rain throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. While rain amounts are a little uncertain this far out, we could see up to 0.1″ of rain, so not a lot of rain expected. Then more widespread rain comes on Monday evening, as another low-pressure system pushes into our area, so expect some slick, soggy conditions during the night. It’s not until Tuesday afternoon that the precipitation leaves, leaving cooler temperatures behind. In short, today and tomorrow will bring quiet, seasonable conditions, the first weekend of March will be warm, and the first half of next week will be rainy at times.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy in the afternoon, and we will stay dry throughout today. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, much more seasonable than the past few days. Overall, a cool, partly gray afternoon. High: 44.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-20s. Overall, it will be a dry, cold night, so make sure to bundle up. Low: 20.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s, which is within range for temperatures seen in early-March. Overall, not a bad day. High: 50.

Saturday: Skies will be partly sunny, so it will be a nice day. Combined with winds coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph, this will cause temperatures to rise into the upper-60s, perhaps even breaking 70 in some areas. That’s over 20 degrees warmer than normal, and it will certainly feel like late-April. In short, it will be a nice day to go outside. High: 73.

