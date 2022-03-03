Kathryn “Cass” Haney, 86, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Kathryn was born February 14, 1936, in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret Zeidler. She worked and retired from Westinghouse/North American Phillips. She was an active member of the Red Hat Ladies of Fairmont. She taught and ran a ceramic business in the community. She was a frequent contributor to the Fairmont Women’s Club annual cookbook. She was a member of Valley Chapel United Methodist church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed hosting holiday family dinners and being surrounded by her family. Kathryn is survived by her four children, Ernie Vangilder and his wife Gela of Fairmont, WV; Patricia Vangilder of Gulfport, FL; Teresa Clough and husband Kyle of Denver, CO; and Mike Vangilder of Grafton, WV; two stepchildren Donald Haney and his wife Joyce of Sarasota, FL and Dianna Noechel of Fairmont, WV; two siblings, Patricia Sukalski and husband Terry of Ocala, FL and brother William Zeidler and Anne Marie of Philadelphia, PA; seven grandchildren, Jera, Renee, Hali and Taylor Vangilder, Andrea Hinebaugh and her husband Eric, Keira and Hudson Clough; seven great grandchildren Jerad, Nicholas and Brennan Matheny; Kendal, Kai, and Kade VanKirk; and Madison Hinebaugh. Her nieces and nephews, Marjorie Ginder, Timothy Seabrook, and Billy, Kim and Eric Zeidler. In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Haney. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.