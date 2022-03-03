Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 2, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday! It was another beautiful day today across NCWV, very similar to yesterday with many temperatures surpassing 60 degrees, partly cloudy skies, and some breezy conditions. Tonight temperatures will only fall to the upper 30s and low 40s, but some light rain will push through the area overnight. The rain will begin around 11pm-12am towards the NW of our area, making its way towards the SE over the course of the night. As temperatures fall in the mountains, we can’t totally rule out the possibility of that rain changing over into light snow as it exits; it just depends on if temperatures get cool enough fast enough. Either way, by around 8-9am, that system will be gone, and we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. High pressure behind the front will bring us some cooler air from the north, stunting tomorrow’s high temperatures from getting above the mid to upper 40s for the lowlands, low 40s for the mountains. Overnight into Friday clouds will clear out, allowing for lows to fall to the low 20s and teens, so be sure to bundle up heading out Friday morning. But as the high pressure system moves to our east, warmer southerly airflow will make a return, bringing Friday’s highs to a seasonable upper 40s/low 50s. A large low pressure system approaching from the west will really ramp up that southerly flow for Saturday, bringing a lot of our high temperatures to the low 70s for the first time in 2022. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy, so it’s definitely a day to go outside and enjoy. By Sunday afternoon, that low pressure system begins pushing rain into our area, and that will continue for the rest of the day; another low pressure system on the tail end of the first continues holding that moisture in our area, sustaining the rain throughout Monday as well. Temperatures will still be warm on these two days, in the 60s, but after the systems exit on Tuesday, temperatures will fall back to a more seasonable upper 40s.

Tonight: Light rain showers. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 44

Friday: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 51

Saturday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. High: 72

