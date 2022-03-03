Advertisement

Marshall University holds vigil for Ukraine

Faculty members with ties to the country shared their perspective on Russia's attack.
Faculty members with ties to the country shared their perspective on Russia's attack.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University students and faculty came together Wednesday evening to show support for Ukraine.

A candelight vigil was held outside the Memorial Student Center.

“We take for granted that we get an education in safety every day, and students in Ukraine don’t have that privilege right now,” Student Body President Alyssa Parks said.

Students and faculty held a moment of silence and wore blue and yellow ribbons to demonstrate their opposition to Russia’s attack.

“To all those familis in Ukraine, Herd Nation is not silent,” Marshall President Brad Smith said.

No current Marshall students are from Ukraine, but several professors have ties to the country, including Kateryna Schray, who has family there.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for caring about Ukraine,” Schray said during the ceremony. “It is a fight for freedom.”

Biology professor Dr. Victor Fet was born in Ukraine and raised in Russia.

He says his father was 11 and living in Ukraine when Nazis came and killed half his family.

“We are all standing together for freedom, and we help them,” Fet said. “We can help them even across the ocean.”

“Our faculty members have family members that are there, and if you pick on one of the Herd, you’ve got the whole Herd,” President Smith said, “so I’ll say this to all of Ukraine. Our hearts are with you. Herd Nation is with you. Stay strong.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
More than 68k West Virginians impacted by massive data breach
Tracey Hamby
MPD: Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting
Shinnston motorcycle crash
One airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Harrison Co.
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Court gavel
Fairmont man indicted for theft of 13 firearms

Latest News

Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | March 4, 2022
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | March 4, 2022
Mon Health working to address data breaching incident
Mon Health working to address data breaching incident
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles
House Call
House Call: Focus on whole fruits
Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting
Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting