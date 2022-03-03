Murphy “ready for the challenge” at Penn State Fayette

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - With one season to go at Fairmont Senior, Liz Murphy has a new adventure to look forward to.

Murphy signed with Penn State Fayette softball Wednesday and will suit up for the Nittany Lion squad next season. After all she’s learned as a Polar Bear, Murphy is ready for what’s to come.

“Just that environment is going to be different. I like the competition and it’s going to be a challenge. I’m up for the challenge,” Murphy said. “I don’t know anyone yet who’s committed out of the state, so I think it’ll bring a lot of attention to the program itself at Fairmont Senior, so I’m excited.”

Practices for spring sports began earlier this week.

