Woman Looks to Become First To Complete Cross Country Trail

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is walking across the country, hoping to empower others and make history at the same time.

We caught up with Briana DeScantis in Bridgeport on her hike.

She’s currently making her way along the American Discovery trail.

The trail starts in Delware and stretches more than 6,000 miles to California.

If she does this, she will be one of a small handful of people to complete the entire trail, and she says the first woman to do so.

She said her goal is to show women they can accomplish great things.

“I feel like a lot of women don’t have the confidence to get out there and do something like this by themselves. I would really like to get the word across that it’s a lot safer out here than people think. You just have to be smart about it, you have to know what you’re doing, be aware of your surroundings and just know the possibilities and be prepared, and it’s not that scary out here.”

DeSanctis has taken 2 months to get to this point, and it’ll take her many more months to reach her goal.

she says once she gets to California, the first thing she’s going to do is put her feet in the Pacific Ocean.

