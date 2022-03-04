David Retton and Co. prepare for Friday’s No. 2 Grafton-No. 1 Fairmont Senior sectional championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a matchup we’ve seen twice before this season - No. 2 Grafton at No. 1 Fairmont Senior for the Class AAA Region II Section 1 championship.

The teams enter Friday evening having won a game apiece in the regular season. In the second meeting of the year, the Bearcats edged out the Polar Bears to hand them their second loss of the season in a 53-52 buzzer-beater.

“We need to be ready for 32 minutes. The last time we played at the armory, we started the game very slow,” Retton said about the last time the two teams met. “Picked momentum up in the second half but it’s really important that we get off to a quick start this game.”

The Polar Bears only suffered three losses during the regular season: Logan, Notre Dame and the Grafton Bearcats. Despite these losses, the team has powered on and hopes to be one of the Class AAA teams heading to Charleston in a few weeks.

“I think they’ve been very resilient. We’ve had games where we get off to slow starts and I think our guys have stayed the course. That’s been a big part of our success this year,” Retton said. “Our defense has to be on point. If our defense is on point, that’s huge. But before that, it’s our offense. If we’re taking the right shots, our transition defense is going to be good. We’ll be able to play from our stance and hopefully be good defensively.”

Tip-off between the Bears and the Bearcats is set for 7 p.m. at the Fairmont Senior Field House. The other side of the regional bracket will be decided in Elkins as the Tigers host Robert C. Byrd.

