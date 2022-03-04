GOFUNDME for Grafton home collapse nears goal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The building that collapsed last week in Grafton has been demolished and a family’s life has been changed forever.

In the blink of an eye, Bethany Judah’s parents home fell down around them.

While no one was hurt, the family lost many priceless mementos

Now, friends and members of the community are pitching in to help.

Their daughter Bethany Judah started a go fund me that has reached nearly $10,000.

“I mean they literally lost everything all they had was the clothes on their backs... that’s a whole lifetime of stuff you’ve accumulated that’s gone within 24 hours its overwhelming... So if I can take off a little burden then that helps,” said Judah.

Bella Hair, a salon in Morgantown, has also been taking donations for the family.

Here is the link for the GOFUNDME.

