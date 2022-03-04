House Call: Focus on whole fruits

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Olivia Kinkade, a member of the clinical nutrition department at UHC, joins us to talk about focusing on whole fruits.

1. What foods are in the Fruit Group?

Foods in the fruit group are any fruit or 100% fruit juice, which counts as part of the Fruit Group. Fruits may be fresh, frozen, canned, or dried/dehydrated, and may be whole, cut-up, pureed, or cooked. At least half of the recommended amount of fruit should come from whole fruit, rather than 100% fruit juice.

2. Why is it important to eat fruit?

It is important to make fruit a part of your diet. Eating fruit provides health benefits — people who eat more fruits and vegetables as part of an overall healthy diet are likely to have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases. Fruits provide nutrients vital for health and maintenance of your body.

Fruit Nutrients:

Fruits have no cholesterol, but you will find a lot of nutrients that are low in fat, sodium, and calories.

Fruits are sources of many essential nutrients that many people do not get enough of, including potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin C, and folate.

Diets rich in potassium may help to maintain healthy blood pressure. Fruit sources of potassium include bananas, prunes, and prune juice, dried peaches, and apricots, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, orange juice, jackfruit, guava, and kiwi.

Dietary fiber from fruits, as part of an overall healthy diet, helps reduce blood cholesterol levels and may lower risk of heart disease. Fiber is important for proper bowel function. Whole or cut-up fruits are sources of dietary fiber, but fruit juices contain little to no fiber.

Vitamin C is important for growth and repair of body tissues, it helps heal cuts and wounds, and keeps teeth and gums healthy. Vitamin C helps your body absorb iron more easily.

3. How much fruit is needed daily and what counts as 1 cup of fruit?

The amount of fruit you need to eat depends on your age, sex, height, weight, and level of physical activity. For women, the amount can also depend on whether you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

In general, 1 cup of fruit or 100% fruit juice, or ½ cup of dried fruit can be considered as 1 cup from the Fruit Group. The table in this video shows specific amounts that count as 1 cup of fruit toward your daily recommended intake.

