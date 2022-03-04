Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles

A Morgantown man was arrested on Wednesday after officers said he stole catalytic converters off of several WVU vehicles dating back to January 24.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested on Wednesday after officers said he stole catalytic converters off of several WVU vehicles dating back to January 24.

A man, later identified as John Lincoln, 48, of Morgantown, was seen on video surveillance removing a catalytic converter and going through several vehicles at the WVU Motor Pool on January 24, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said another incident was caught on camera on February 21 of Lincoln removing catalytic converters ang going through several vehicles at the WVU Motor Pool while carrying a yellow reciprocal saw. Documents say four catalytic converters were taken in this incident.

The report says Lincoln was caught on camera again on March 2 walking on Mileground Rd. near the WVU Motor Pool wearing the same jacket, shoes, backpack, and the same facial hair from the camera footage of the incident.

While interviewing Lincoln, officers said he admitted to removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at the WVU Motor Pool in January.

Court documents say Lincoln took five catalytic converters, one from a truck, one from a white van, one from a College Park van, and two from an ADA shuttle bus.

The value of the catalytic converters Lincoln is accused of taking is estimated at $9,300.

Lincoln has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Hamby
MPD: Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting
What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
More than 68k West Virginians impacted by massive data breach
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Shinnston motorcycle crash
One airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

20th year of WV Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show.
20th Annual West Virginia Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show in Morgantown
Craft show held to raise money for community Easter egg hunt.
Second annual craft show to raise money for free community Easter Egg Hunt
UniCare provides school supplies and free health screenings to local children.
UniCare holds annual Re-pack the Back Pack event at the Meadowbrook Mall
Keith McGuin
Fleeing suspect purposely hit task force member with car, sheriff says
MPD: One person stabbed in Morgantown