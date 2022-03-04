Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested on Wednesday after officers said he stole catalytic converters off of several WVU vehicles dating back to January 24.

A man, later identified as John Lincoln, 48, of Morgantown, was seen on video surveillance removing a catalytic converter and going through several vehicles at the WVU Motor Pool on January 24, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said another incident was caught on camera on February 21 of Lincoln removing catalytic converters ang going through several vehicles at the WVU Motor Pool while carrying a yellow reciprocal saw. Documents say four catalytic converters were taken in this incident.

The report says Lincoln was caught on camera again on March 2 walking on Mileground Rd. near the WVU Motor Pool wearing the same jacket, shoes, backpack, and the same facial hair from the camera footage of the incident.

While interviewing Lincoln, officers said he admitted to removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at the WVU Motor Pool in January.

Court documents say Lincoln took five catalytic converters, one from a truck, one from a white van, one from a College Park van, and two from an ADA shuttle bus.

The value of the catalytic converters Lincoln is accused of taking is estimated at $9,300.

Lincoln has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

