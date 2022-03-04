MPD: Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3/4/22 @ 10:52 A.M.)

The Morgantown Police Department has released the name of the man killed in the fatal shooting in Morgantown Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Matthew Vaughn, 32, of Charleston, West Virginia, was shot in his upper torso.

Emergency Medical personnel were on the scene to provide treatment, but Vaughn died from his injuries while on the scene.

Tracey Hamby has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail

STORY UPDATE (3/4/22 @ 10:03 a.m.)

A Virginia woman has been arrested in connection to a Morgantown shooting on Thursday.

Officers responded to a dispute on Van Gilder St. in Morgantown to find a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder area, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the man died on the scene as a result of the gunshot wound.

Court documents say Tracey Hamby, 47, of Beckley, West Virginia, was identified on the scene and a firearm was located at the home and collected as residence.

According to the investigation, Hamby was identified as the person who shot the man.

Officers said Hamby admitted to shooting the man with the firearm, resulting in his death.

Hamby has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.

Officers have not released the man’s identity.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/3/22 @ 9:15 p.m.)

Police confirm a man has died after a shooting on Van Gilder St.

Morgantown police tell 5 News they responded to a shooting at 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived to 18 Van Gilder St., they found an adult male victim had been shot and died on the scene.

Officers have identified a suspect who is being questioned by detectives.

They say additional details will be released at a later time.

