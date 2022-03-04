Mon Health working to address data breaching incident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health has been working diligently to address a data breaching incident that occurred in December 2021, officials said.

In a statement to 5 News, the data breach resulted in unauthorized access to information pertaining to Mon Health Systems.

Upon learning of the incident, Mon Health notified law enforcement and launched an investigation.

Mon Health officials said it was concluded that the incident did not involve unauthorized access to Mon Health’s electronic health records systems.

More importantly, officials said they have not received any reports of fraud involving personal information as a result of the incident to date.

However, the investigation could not rule out a possibility that the unauthorized parties accessed files on IT systems that contain information relating to current and former Mon Health patients, providers, employees, and contractors, according to officials.

Mon Health officials are now mailing notification letters to those whose information may have been involved, in accordance with applicable laws.

Officials want to assure the Mon Health community that additional safeguards and measures have been taken and will continue to be taken to help protect the system.

Mon Health deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern the data breach may cause.

