Advertisement

School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting

A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.
By Shain Bergan, KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:41 a.m. to a call of a shooting at the school.

The campus was locked down, and police took a suspect into custody shortly afterward.

The suspect is a student at the school, who was also shot in the incident, police said.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center said two victims have been discharged from the hospital, while the third individual is in critical condition.

Everyone who was shot is expected to survive.

The shooting happened in the office area of the school. No other students were injured, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Around 11:15 a.m., police asked parents to pick up their children.

Gov. Laura Kelly released a statement on the shooting, saying, “Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today. We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “Prayers for everyone involved.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Hamby
MPD: Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting
What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
More than 68k West Virginians impacted by massive data breach
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
John Lincoln
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles
Shinnston motorcycle crash
One airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and...
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
20th year of WV Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show.
20th Annual West Virginia Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show in Morgantown
Craft show held to raise money for community Easter egg hunt.
Second annual craft show to raise money for free community Easter Egg Hunt
UniCare provides school supplies and free health screenings to local children.
UniCare holds annual Re-pack the Back Pack event at the Meadowbrook Mall
Ukraine's president asks US lawmakers for aid in establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, while...
Putin threatens retaliation, Ukraine calls for aid