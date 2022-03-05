2022 State Wrestling Tournament: Results from the consolation finals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Thirty local wrestlers vied to place in the consolation finals Saturday morning. Find the third through sixth place results below.

Class AAA

106: (3) Nathaniel Tyson, Buckhannon-Upshur

120: (5) Liam Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur; (6) Carter Pauley, University

145: (5) Nathan Cornett, Buckhannon-Upshur

152: (3) Dom Parker, University

160: (4) Dakota Hagedorn, University; (5) Derek Starkey, Bridgeport

170: (3) Elijah Wellings-Osha, University

182: (3) Hezekiah Taylor, University

285: (5) Dyllan Haseleu, Morgantown

Class AA/A

106: (3) Noah Hess, North Marion; (4) Gavin Boland, Elkins

120: (6) Caden Michalski, Fairmont Senior

126: (3) Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior

132: (3) Brody Hess, North Marion; (5) Hunter Spitznogle, Fairmont Senior

138: (3) Blayne Jarvis, Braxton County

145: (6) Dominic Armistead, Fairmont Senior

152: (3) Trenton Bush, Lewis County; (4) Raiden Childers, Liberty

160: (3) Trenton Huffman, Tyler Consolidated; (5) Jackson Davis, Braxton County

170: (3) Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; (5) Michael Kruzel, Fairmont Senior

182: (5) Bryce Leegan, Braxton County

195: (3) Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; (4) J.T. Miller, East Fairmont; (6) Nick Barrickman, Elkins

220: (5) Justin Mace, Doddridge County

285: (5) Evan “Hambone” Helm, East Fairmont

