2022 State Wrestling Tournament: Results from the consolation finals
Thirty local wrestlers place between third and sixth
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Thirty local wrestlers vied to place in the consolation finals Saturday morning. Find the third through sixth place results below.
Class AAA
106: (3) Nathaniel Tyson, Buckhannon-Upshur
120: (5) Liam Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur; (6) Carter Pauley, University
145: (5) Nathan Cornett, Buckhannon-Upshur
152: (3) Dom Parker, University
160: (4) Dakota Hagedorn, University; (5) Derek Starkey, Bridgeport
170: (3) Elijah Wellings-Osha, University
182: (3) Hezekiah Taylor, University
285: (5) Dyllan Haseleu, Morgantown
Class AA/A
106: (3) Noah Hess, North Marion; (4) Gavin Boland, Elkins
120: (6) Caden Michalski, Fairmont Senior
126: (3) Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior
132: (3) Brody Hess, North Marion; (5) Hunter Spitznogle, Fairmont Senior
138: (3) Blayne Jarvis, Braxton County
145: (6) Dominic Armistead, Fairmont Senior
152: (3) Trenton Bush, Lewis County; (4) Raiden Childers, Liberty
160: (3) Trenton Huffman, Tyler Consolidated; (5) Jackson Davis, Braxton County
170: (3) Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; (5) Michael Kruzel, Fairmont Senior
182: (5) Bryce Leegan, Braxton County
195: (3) Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; (4) J.T. Miller, East Fairmont; (6) Nick Barrickman, Elkins
220: (5) Justin Mace, Doddridge County
285: (5) Evan “Hambone” Helm, East Fairmont
