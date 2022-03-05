Advertisement

2022 State Wrestling Tournament: Results from the consolation finals

Thirty local wrestlers place between third and sixth
Dylan Knight, Doddridge County
Dylan Knight, Doddridge County(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Thirty local wrestlers vied to place in the consolation finals Saturday morning. Find the third through sixth place results below.

Class AAA

106: (3) Nathaniel Tyson, Buckhannon-Upshur

120: (5) Liam Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur; (6) Carter Pauley, University

145: (5) Nathan Cornett, Buckhannon-Upshur

152: (3) Dom Parker, University

160: (4) Dakota Hagedorn, University; (5) Derek Starkey, Bridgeport

170: (3) Elijah Wellings-Osha, University

182: (3) Hezekiah Taylor, University

285: (5) Dyllan Haseleu, Morgantown

Class AA/A

106: (3) Noah Hess, North Marion; (4) Gavin Boland, Elkins

120: (6) Caden Michalski, Fairmont Senior

126: (3) Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior

132: (3) Brody Hess, North Marion; (5) Hunter Spitznogle, Fairmont Senior

138: (3) Blayne Jarvis, Braxton County

145: (6) Dominic Armistead, Fairmont Senior

152: (3) Trenton Bush, Lewis County; (4) Raiden Childers, Liberty

160: (3) Trenton Huffman, Tyler Consolidated; (5) Jackson Davis, Braxton County

170: (3) Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; (5) Michael Kruzel, Fairmont Senior

182: (5) Bryce Leegan, Braxton County

195: (3) Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; (4) J.T. Miller, East Fairmont; (6) Nick Barrickman, Elkins

220: (5) Justin Mace, Doddridge County

285: (5) Evan “Hambone” Helm, East Fairmont

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Hamby
MPD: Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting
What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
More than 68k West Virginians impacted by massive data breach
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
John Lincoln
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles
Shinnston motorcycle crash
One airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

North Marion falls to WCC 75-48
North Marion falls to Wheeling Central in the Class AAA Region I, Section 1 title
Morgantown wins over Wheeling Park 57-32
Morgantown tops Wheeling Park for the Class AAAA Region I, Section 1 title
South Harrison wins over Braxton, 67-61
South Harrison pulls out Class AA Region II, Section 2 victory
Fairmont Senior boys' basketball
Fairmont Senior climbs back from halftime deficit to win sectional championship