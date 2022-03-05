20th Annual West Virginia Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 20th Annual West Virginia Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports show kicked off in Morgantown at Mylan Park.

Over 160 outdoor recreation vendors from all over the country and Canada gathered to sell their products to the community.

Vendors had everything from guns to motor vehicles to food.

The show was started 20 years ago by Labeth Hall in honor of her father. Hall used to attend events like this one with her dad, and they are some of her most cherished memories.

“People come from all over the state. They come from Pennsylvania. They come from Ohio and Maryland. Just because it is all in one place at one time,” she explained.

The show was open March 5, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and March 6, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center.

