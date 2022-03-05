Fairmont Senior climbs back from halftime deficit to win sectional championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Polar Bears may have been down 10 points after the half, but it didn’t take long for them to make them up in the second half.

With effort from DeSean Goode and a number of three-pointers from Dominic Viani, Fairmont Senior pulled ahead in the third quarter and kept climbing.

Viani led the Polar Bears in scoring with 16 points, Goode right behind with 15 of his own. Eric Smith posted in double-figures with 11.

Ryan Maier led the Bearcats with 21 points in defeat.

Fairmont Senior will face Robert C. Byrd in the regional championship next week, while Grafton will see Elkins.

