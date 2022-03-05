Advertisement

Fairmont Senior climbs back from halftime deficit to win sectional championship

Polar Bears defeat Grafton 56-52 to secure Class AAA Region II Section 1 title
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Polar Bears may have been down 10 points after the half, but it didn’t take long for them to make them up in the second half.

With effort from DeSean Goode and a number of three-pointers from Dominic Viani, Fairmont Senior pulled ahead in the third quarter and kept climbing.

Viani led the Polar Bears in scoring with 16 points, Goode right behind with 15 of his own. Eric Smith posted in double-figures with 11.

Ryan Maier led the Bearcats with 21 points in defeat.

Fairmont Senior will face Robert C. Byrd in the regional championship next week, while Grafton will see Elkins.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Hamby
MPD: Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting
What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
More than 68k West Virginians impacted by massive data breach
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
John Lincoln
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles
Shinnston motorcycle crash
One airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Dylan Knight, Doddridge County
2022 State Wrestling Tournament: Results from the consolation finals
North Marion falls to WCC 75-48
North Marion falls to Wheeling Central in the Class AAA Region I, Section 1 title
Morgantown wins over Wheeling Park 57-32
Morgantown tops Wheeling Park for the Class AAAA Region I, Section 1 title
South Harrison wins over Braxton, 67-61
South Harrison pulls out Class AA Region II, Section 2 victory