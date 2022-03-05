Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | March 4, 2022

A beautiful day tomorrow leads to rain on Sunday and Monday!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! Today was a very nice day, with seasonable temperatures and a sunny afternoon. Clouds quickly rolled in right before sunset and they will persist into tomorrow morning. Those clouds will help keep low temperatures from getting any colder than freezing point-- low to mid 30s can be expected, and towards the south, temps may not drop below 40 degrees. Increased southerly flow ahead of a low pressure system will send temperatures tomorrow soaring into the 70s, and clouds will break late morning for a sunny afternoon. It will be a little breezy, but it will be a warm, southerly breeze. Warmer temperatures will continue into Sunday, but rain will move in by the early morning. The afternoon will likely see a break from the rain, but wind gusts will be present all day at about 25-35mph across the area. Another low pressure system right behind the first will continue rain showers overnight into Monday, and this rain will be heavier than the prior day’s. Because of the amount of rainfall expected on Monday, we are keeping a close watch on possible flash flooding, especially Monday night as the cold front crosses our area. Very warm temperatures continue on Monday, but after the front passes, cooler air will drag down from the north, keeping Tuesday’s highs to the mid-40s. Light snow showers are possible along higher terrains Tuesday morning, but high pressure approaching from the west will dry us all out by the afternoon. We start another warming trend on Wednesday through the end of the week, but a low-pressure system from the south makes it likely that we’ll see showers on Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 34

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and warm. High: 73

Sunday: Gusty winds and AM rain showers. High: 70

Monday: Rain, becoming heavy at times. High: 69

