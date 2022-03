MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown won the Class AAAA Region I, Section 1 title with a 57-32 victory over Wheeling Park.

Alec Poland and Sha Ron Young scored 16 points each in route to the section title.

The Mohigans will be back on the court next week for Regional play.

