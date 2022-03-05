MPD: One person stabbed in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department responded to a stabbing incident early Saturday morning.

MPD officers were advised of a stabbing that had taken place on High Street at approximately 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Officers said the incident was reported by an individual who was in the process of transporting the victim to the hospital.

Officers responded to both the location of the alleged stabbing as well as to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Officers on High Street determined that the male suspect had fled on foot wearing a grey “puffy jacket” prior to arrival.

The victim was taken into surgery after arriving at the hospital for severe lacerations to the back and stomach, the release says.

Currently, officers say the victim is recovering from surgery.

Officers said incident was a result of a verbal disagreement that escalated which resulted in the stabbing.

Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or call the MPD tips line at 304-284-7520 to make an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.