Advertisement

MPD: One person stabbed in Morgantown

The Morgantown Police Department responded to a stabbing incident early Saturday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department responded to a stabbing incident early Saturday morning.

MPD officers were advised of a stabbing that had taken place on High Street at approximately 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Officers said the incident was reported by an individual who was in the process of transporting the victim to the hospital.

Officers responded to both the location of the alleged stabbing as well as to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Officers on High Street determined that the male suspect had fled on foot wearing a grey “puffy jacket” prior to arrival.

The victim was taken into surgery after arriving at the hospital for severe lacerations to the back and stomach, the release says.

Currently, officers say the victim is recovering from surgery.

Officers said incident was a result of a verbal disagreement that escalated which resulted in the stabbing.

Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or call the MPD tips line at 304-284-7520 to make an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Hamby
MPD: Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting
What’s lurking on the Dark Web?
More than 68k West Virginians impacted by massive data breach
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
John Lincoln
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles
Shinnston motorcycle crash
One airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Harrison Co.

Latest News

20th year of WV Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show.
20th Annual West Virginia Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Sports Show in Morgantown
Craft show held to raise money for community Easter egg hunt.
Second annual craft show to raise money for free community Easter Egg Hunt
UniCare provides school supplies and free health screenings to local children.
UniCare holds annual Re-pack the Back Pack event at the Meadowbrook Mall
Keith McGuin
Fleeing suspect purposely hit task force member with car, sheriff says