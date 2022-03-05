Second annual craft show to raise money for free community Easter Egg Hunt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - All Events WV LLC held a craft show at the Triune-Halleck Volunteer Fire Department to raise money for their community Easter egg hunt.

Ashley Brown and Leslie Stonaker held their second annual craft show to help fund a free Easter egg hunt through the volunteer fire department.

Vendors brought candy for the eggs and set up tables to sell their items.

Brown and Stonaker were accepting donations at the show as well. All the proceeds from the event went to purchase the items for the hunt.

“For the most part, we want them to be able to just come out and enjoy. To see that the fire department is here for the community,” Brown explained.

The free hunt would be held on April 2 at the Triune-Halleck Volunteer Fire Department families could sign up in advance at All Events WV LLC’s website.

