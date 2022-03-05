UniCare holds annual Re-pack the Back Pack event at the Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UniCare held their Re-Pack the Back Pack event at the Meadowbrook Mall.

In partnership with local health organizations, UniCare put together an event that provided free health screenings for children.

The Partnership of African American Churches offered COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, the Lions Club provided eye screenings, and the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department provided free lead-blood tests for children.

Marketing Manager with UniCare Natalie Robinson said they were grateful for their community partners.

“UniCare is here to bring access to health care to this event in the mall. You can stop by and get some free school supplies. We really want our students to finish strong. We know that being prepared is one of the keys to success,” Robinson explained.

She added that it was important to create an opportunity for families to have access to the screenings to ensure the best care for their children.

