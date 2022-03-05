WVU didn’t have the perfect season, but they had a perfect finish

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Men’s Basketball may not have had the perfect season this year, but they knew how to end it, snapping a 7-game losing streak with a 70-64 victory.

After a strong first half that had them up 39-33, the second half proved rough once again, giving TCU the lead, their biggest being by six with 6:27 left in the game.

That wasn’t going to stop the Mountaineers, a basket from Taz Sherman made it 64-60 to seal the deal.

Sherman led with a game-high 25 points.

For the seniors, stepping out for one last time at home almost didn’t feel real, according to Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Bob Huggins noted, “I talked to everybody about how it is a sad day when it’s over. We talked about that, and we talked about how close we’ve been and just haven’t finished. That was their message to each other in the huddle, that we were going to finish.”

Despite the Mountaineers season, the fans didn’t seem to mind, as this year’s average (11, 523) ranks third all-time.

