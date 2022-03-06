Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 5, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was the warmest day of the year so far in 2021, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s (over 20 degrees warmer than normal). This is thanks to a strong warm front that lifted north of us, bringing lots of warm air from the south. Combined with the sunshine, it was a good day to go outside. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with breezy southwest winds of 10-15 mph. This will keep temperatures warm, in the mid-50s. In short, not a bad night. Tomorrow, after 7 AM, a cold front from the west moves into our area and lingers, bringing widespread light rain during the morning and afternoon. We might even see a downpour or two, although for the most part, we won’t see much rain, about 0.2″ at worst. That rain moves south of us overnight, and by Monday, we take a break from the rain. Barring the rain, skies will be cloudy, with southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, it will be warm and rainy during the day.

Then we take a break from the rain until Monday afternoon, when another low-pressure system lifts into our region. This cold front will be strong enough to produce gusty winds and heavy rain that last until after 9 PM. We could see over 1″ of rain in some areas. This could cause slick roads and even some isolated flooding, with gusty winds also causing problems. Because of this, the Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of NCWV under a Slight Risk for the day, meaning scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in the region. Not only will you want an umbrella, but you’ll also want extra time on the roads, and to have plans in place, like keeping an eye on outdoor items, just in case. The front then leaves overnight into Tuesday, taking the rain with it and leaving behind highs in the mid-40s and partly sunny skies. We then warm up a bit on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 50s. But later in the week, light rain and snow could push into the mountain counties of our region, as a low-pressure system lifts east of us. In short, tomorrow will be rainy, Monday will be stormy, and the rest of next week will bring seasonable temperatures and a slight chance of rain.

Tonight: It’s going to be a cloudy night, but it will be peaceful out there. Winds will come from the SSW at 10-15 mph, keeping temperatures in the upper-50s. Overall, a warm, windy but otherwise calm night. Low: 59.

Sunday: A steady rain happens during the morning hours, lasting until the early-afternoon as the line of rain moves south of our region. Some thunder is possible, along with some heavy downpours. Most of the rain will not be heavy, however, with only 0.1″ to 0.3″ of rain at most. Winds will be breezy, with southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s, well above-average for early-March. Overall, expect a rainy, warm end to the weekend. High: 68.

Monday: More rain comes throughout the day, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours, and even thunder, are possible during the late-morning and afternoon hours, which means slick roads and other problems. Most of the rain comes on Monday, with about 1″ of rain expected in some areas. Winds will come from the SW at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts even higher, so we’ll be watching carefully. Temperatures will be warm, reaching the upper-60s again. High: 69.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we dry out by early-morning. Winds will be light and come from the northwest, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, a seasonably cool, quiet day. High: 47.

