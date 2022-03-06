BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Rosalee Moore Perris, 84, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center surrounded by her family.She was born in Grafton, WV on February 8, 1938 a daughter of the late Strother and Alta Stewart Moore.Linda married her husband of 60 years, Samuel A. Perris, on June 3, 1961 who survives at their home in Bridgeport.Also surviving are two sons, Anthony Perris and wife Kimberly and children Lyndsay, Erika, Nicole, and Lexi of Louisville, OH and Samuel J. Perris of Bridgeport; one grandchild, Samuel Salvigino Perris and his mother, Julie Perris of Quiet Dell; one sister, Velma Rosier of Macclenny, FL; four step-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Gorby of Nutter Fort and Mary Catherine Taylor of Clarksburg; two brothers-in-law, Frank Perris of Bridgeport and John Perris of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by on sister, Beatrice Hovatter; one brother, James S. Moore; and two brothers-in-law, Carmen Perris and Ronnie Perris.Linda was a 1956 graduate of Grafton High School. She later attended Fairmont State College where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in English and West Virginia University where the earned her master’s degree in Community Health.Linda worked for the WV Department of Vocation Rehabilitation Services where she held many positions. She retired from the Department as a Counselor with 27 years of service. In addition, she worked as an adjunct professor for WVU and Fairmont State College where she taught American Sign Language and also was the ASL interpreter for Gov. John D. Rockefeller. Linda loved going to Myrtle Beach with her husband and made the trip there for 40 years. She loved to cook and did so for family and friends for over 50 years. She and her husband Sam were life-long members of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:00am with Father Casey Mahone officiating. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family atwww.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

