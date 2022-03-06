Advertisement

Marley Washenitz repeats as the Mary Ostrowski Award winner

By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marley Washenitz has been named the winner of the 2021-22 Mary Ostrowski Award.

The honor is given to the top high school girls basketball player in West Virginia.

The Fairmont Senior stand-out is the first repeat winner of the award since Huntington’s Jordyn Dawson (2016-17).

Entering the state tournament as the Class AAA No. 1 seed, Washenitz is averaging 29.2 points, 11 rebound, seven steals and five assists per game.

Last year the senior shared the award with Nitro’s Baylee Goins.

