Marley Washenitz repeats as the Mary Ostrowski Award winner

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marley Washenitz has been named the winner of the 2021-22 Mary Ostrowski Award.

The honor is given to the top high school girls basketball player in West Virginia.

The Fairmont Senior stand-out is the first repeat winner of the award since Huntington’s Jordyn Dawson (2016-17).

Entering the state tournament as the Class AAA No. 1 seed, Washenitz is averaging 29.2 points, 11 rebound, seven steals and five assists per game.

Last year the senior shared the award with Nitro’s Baylee Goins.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.