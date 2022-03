MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Roush was announced as the 2022-23 Mountaineer Mascot during Saturday’s WVU men’s basketball game.

Roush is the first freshman to ever serve in the role, and only the second woman.

The freshman replaces senior Colson Golver and will be the 68th WVU Mountaineer Mascot.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.