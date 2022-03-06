Multiple Day Brush Fire Burns 25 Acres

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews have battled a brush fire near Weston for almost a day.

According to a Facebook post from the Pricetown Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 4:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

The fire was in the Sassafras/Cove Lick area.

When crews arrived, they found a large brush fire.

The fire was contained by 7 p.m. last night.

It took crews three hours to battle the flames.

Crews got another call around 6:20 a.m. this morning that the wind from the storm today had re-ignited the fire.

The fire was re-contained after two hours.

Roughly 20 to 25 acres have been burned.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.