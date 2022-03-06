The People’s Convoy arrives in Washington D.C.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The People’s Convoy, was a group primarily made up of truckers. That voyaged out on February 23 in hopes of ending the State of Emergency that led to problems within the economy. They worked their way from California to D.C.

After spending the night, March 5, in Hagerstown, Maryland. The group arrived in the nation’s capital.

5 News touched base with Elkins, native and co-owner of Mama’s Tried LLC, Jonie Smith, about the convoy that only continued to grow as the group made their way to their final destination.

She said the trip was an experience like no other.

“A 90-year-old woman came up to me. Two days ago in traffic. We were stopped in traffic, and she got out of her chair and walked to the truck. She reached up and got my hand and told me thank you,” Jonie told us.

Throughout the group’s stops to rally and meet other supporters. Jonie explained it was the kindness of others that touched her heart.

She told 5 News truckers and others on the convoy received donations along the trail.

However, Jonie’s favorite were letters from children from all different parts of the country sharing their kindness and gratitude.

“I have a bag full of them. I have plans to make some collages and stuff out of it because this is something I always want to remember,” she said.

Jonie added the convoy planned to circle the beltway a few times on March 6 but would not be entering D.C. proper.

Jonie was unsure of what the plans would be for March 7. The leaders of the convoy did not tell the drivers until the morning where they were going that day. Jonie said this was due to safety protocols.

