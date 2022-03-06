Senator Joe Manchin Speaks With Ukrainian President Zelensky

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the war in Russia is in it’s tenth day Senator Joe Manchin has spoken with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Senator Manchin joined a group of over 200 members of congress in a zoom call with the Ukrainian president according to a press release.

This comes after Senator Manchin led 20 senators in trying to ban Russian crude oil, petroleum and other natural energy imports.

In the press release Senator Manchin said that he spoke with President Zelensky about the need for America to ban these imports.

He also says that full commitment of the American government is behind the Ukrainian people.

