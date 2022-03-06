Sunday Sit Down: Philip Barbour’s Sara Simon

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour girl’s basketball is heading to States for the first time in program history.

Sara Simon is the Colts’ sole senior on the team, and while it is her first basketball states, this will mark her third state appearance this year. Simon qualified for both the State Golf Meet, as well as being a part of last fall’s girl’s soccer state runner-up team.

The quality of Philip Barbour girl’s athletics is not going unnoticed, Simon noted “Philip Barbour just has never really gone anywhere with sports other than volleyball, so everyone just wanted to you know work hard and see where they could go with their sports, and it’s worked out really well for all of our teams. I think from our senior class down this group of incoming and you know obviously ones before us, but definitely this year has been awesome, especially from women’s sports, we’ve dominated at Philip Barbour.”

No. 7 Colts will face No. 2 Logan for the quarterfinal round of the State Tournament this Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.