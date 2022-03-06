Advertisement

Three local wrestlers take state titles in 2022 state tournament

University’s Luca Felix and Brock Kehler, Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton secure finals wins
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Ten local wrestlers competed for state titles Saturday evening, three were victorious.

University’s Luca Felix and Brock Kehler and Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton secured state titles in their respective weight classes.

Full results from the tournament can be found below.

Class AAA

138: (2) Tucker Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur (loss by pin)

145: (1) Luca Felix, University (8-4 win)

195: (1) Brock Kehler, University (7-0 win)

220: (2) Colin McBee, University (loss by pin)

Class AA/A

113: (2) Levi Carpenter, East Fairmont (3-2 loss)

126: (2) Brock Mitchell, Lewis County (loss by pin)

132: (2) Riley Curran, Doddridge County (5-1 loss)

138: (1) Kolbie Hamilton, Fairmont Senior; (2) Kodi Camp, Ritchie County (17-2, tech fall)

195: (2) Colton Moore, Braxton County (11-7 loss)

