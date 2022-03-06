Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball falls to Iowa State on Senior Day

Mountaineers fall 74-57 to the Cyclones
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball hosted Iowa State on Senior Day.

While the Mountaineers started out on top, and closed the gap heading into the half to be down by just six points, the second half was not kind to the Mountaineers, causing them to fall 74-57.

Madisen Smith led in scoring with 11 points, Esmeery Martinez led in rebounds with 11.

WVU finishes out the regular season 14-14 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 Conference play.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD: One person stabbed in Morgantown
Tracey Hamby
MPD: Woman charged, man identified in fatal shooting
John Lincoln
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles
Dylan Knight, Doddridge County
2022 State Wrestling Tournament: Results from the consolation finals
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Luca Felix, University
Three local wrestlers take state titles in 2022 state tournament
Mary Roush named WVU Mountaineer Mascot
Mary Roush named the 2022-23 Mountaineer Mascot
WVU tops TCU 70-64
WVU didn’t have the perfect season, but they had a perfect finish
Dylan Knight, Doddridge County
2022 State Wrestling Tournament: Results from the consolation finals