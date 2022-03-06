WVU women’s basketball falls to Iowa State on Senior Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball hosted Iowa State on Senior Day.

While the Mountaineers started out on top, and closed the gap heading into the half to be down by just six points, the second half was not kind to the Mountaineers, causing them to fall 74-57.

Madisen Smith led in scoring with 11 points, Esmeery Martinez led in rebounds with 11.

WVU finishes out the regular season 14-14 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 Conference play.

