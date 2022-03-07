Advertisement

Buckhannon man dead after being hit by vehicle

Mar. 7, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man died on Friday after officers said he was hit by a vehicle in the Tennerton Community.

According to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident on Tallmansville Road in the Tennerton Community on Friday at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they saw a white male lying in the roadway.

CPR was in progress by bystanders, but upon arrival of the Emergency Squad, it was determined the man, David Knight, 43, of Buckhannon, was deceased at the scene.

Officers are not releasing the name of the driver due to the ongoing investigation, according to the release.

Officers determined during the course of the investigation that Knight was in the roadway at the time he was struck by the vehicle.

It is believed by officers that drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the accident.

Buckhannon Fire Department, Washington District Fire Department, State Police, and the Upshur County Emergency Squad responded to the incident.

