Cowen man charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson

Joshua Dunlap
Joshua Dunlap(WV Corrections)
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man was arrested on Friday after officers said he set fire to his grandfather’s home.

Officers responded to a home on Williams River Road in Webster County on Friday because it was on fire, according to the criminal complaint.

The report says the caller told 911 that the home was on fire and Joshua Dunlap, 24, of Cowen, had set the fire.

While officers were responding to the scene, they said firefighters were having issues with Dunlap.

Firefighters told officers Dunlap kept trying to get into the burning home and Chief Bragg, the Chief of the Cowen Fire Department, had to stop working on the fire on several occasions to make Dunlap stay out of the home.

When officers got on the scene of the fire, Dunlap was placed in custody.

In a statement from Dunlap’s grandfather, the report says Dunlap was pouring gasoline throughout the home the day before the fire and had to be stopped.

On the day of the fire, officers said Dunlap’s grandfather was asleep inside the home and woke up to no power.

When Dunlap’s grandfather went outside, he saw that Dunlap watching a fire he started on top of a 100 pound propane tank, according to court documents.

Officers said Dunlap’s grandfather was able to use a rake to pull the tank out of the fire before it exploded.

However, the report says the fire had already spread up the wall of the home and into the attic.

Officials said the fire spread quickly and was deemed a total loss.

Dunlap has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, and obstructing a firefighter and is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

