Advertisement

Fay Patrick Pumphrey

Fay Patrick Pumphrey
Fay Patrick Pumphrey(Picasa | Fay Patrick Pumphrey)
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fay Patrick Pumphrey, 54, of Reynoldsville passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Clarksburg on December 3, 1967, a son of the late Joy B. Pumphrey and Anna Swiger Pumphrey Hickman who survives in Reynoldsville. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Joseph Pumphrey of Clarksburg and Seth Pumphrey of Lost Creek; one daughter, Jasa Pumphrey of Lost Creek; three grandchildren, Noah, Connor and Jaxson; five brothers, Aubrey Pumphrey and his wife Emmylou of Reynoldsville, Dave Pumphrey of Clarksburg, Jeff Pumphrey and his wife Marlene of East View, Jr. Pumphrey and his wife Mary Pat, and Danny Pumphrey and his wife Crystal of Clarksburg; three sisters, Joyce Campbell and her husband Sam of Parkersburg, Helen Madia and her husband Leonard of Clarksburg and Kim Johnson of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Pumphrey was a 1987 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was employed as a welder for Bolt Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and karaoke and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 am with Pastor Bobby Bright and Pastor Rex Swiger officiating.  Interment will be in the Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkins DHHR
WVSP, Sheriff comment on reports of sexual assault at Elkins DHHR office
sweat monday
Severe Weather Threat on Monday in NCWV
Multiple Day Brush Fire Burns 25 Acres
Multiple Day Brush Fire Burns 25 Acres
Buckhannon man dead after being hit by vehicle
The convoy travels from California to Washington D.C.
The People’s Convoy arrives in Washington D.C.

Latest News

Stanley M. McClain
Stanley M. McClain
Linda Rosalee Moore Perris
Linda Rosalee Moore Perris
Carolyn Sue (Hoover) Maul
Carolyn Sue (Hoover) Maul
Kathryn “Cass” Haney
Kathryn “Cass” Haney