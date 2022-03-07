Fay Patrick Pumphrey, 54, of Reynoldsville passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Clarksburg on December 3, 1967, a son of the late Joy B. Pumphrey and Anna Swiger Pumphrey Hickman who survives in Reynoldsville. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Joseph Pumphrey of Clarksburg and Seth Pumphrey of Lost Creek; one daughter, Jasa Pumphrey of Lost Creek; three grandchildren, Noah, Connor and Jaxson; five brothers, Aubrey Pumphrey and his wife Emmylou of Reynoldsville, Dave Pumphrey of Clarksburg, Jeff Pumphrey and his wife Marlene of East View, Jr. Pumphrey and his wife Mary Pat, and Danny Pumphrey and his wife Crystal of Clarksburg; three sisters, Joyce Campbell and her husband Sam of Parkersburg, Helen Madia and her husband Leonard of Clarksburg and Kim Johnson of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Pumphrey was a 1987 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was employed as a welder for Bolt Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and karaoke and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 am with Pastor Bobby Bright and Pastor Rex Swiger officiating. Interment will be in the Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

