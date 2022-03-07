Joseph “Joe” Martin Syslo, 74, of Mt. Clare, passed away Thursday evening, March 3, 2022, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg on October 8, 1947, a son of the late Anthony “Tony” Syslo and Susetta “Susie” (Taylor) Syslo. He is survived by his wife, Delta (McVicker) Syslo, whom he married on March 5, 1999. Also surviving are his step-sons, Eric Knight and his wife Amanda of Terra Alta; and Sherwood Wotring and his wife Alma of Clarksburg; his five step-grandchildren, Evan Knight, Bradlee Knight; Levi Knight; Franklyn Wotring and Crystal Wotring. A brother, Anthony Syslo and his wife Linda of Salem; and four sisters, Josephine Hanning and her husband Joe; Julia Schindler and her husband Tom; Mary Ann Hanning and her husband Donald; and Cecilia Hanning and her husband Clyde, all of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite dog, Lexie. Joe was retired from Dodd Corporation. He had also served in the Army National Guard. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling with Delta. Condolences to the Syslo Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com The family has requested that masks must be worn for the visitation and service. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jon Hayes presiding. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

