Advertisement

Joseph “Joe” Martin Syslo

Joseph “Joe” Martin Syslo
Joseph “Joe” Martin Syslo(Joseph “Joe” Martin Syslo)
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joseph “Joe” Martin Syslo, 74, of Mt. Clare, passed away Thursday evening, March 3, 2022, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.  He was born in Clarksburg on October 8, 1947, a son of the late Anthony “Tony” Syslo and Susetta “Susie” (Taylor) Syslo. He is survived by his wife, Delta (McVicker) Syslo, whom he married on March 5, 1999. Also surviving are his step-sons, Eric Knight and his wife Amanda of Terra Alta; and Sherwood Wotring and his wife Alma of Clarksburg; his five step-grandchildren, Evan Knight, Bradlee Knight; Levi Knight; Franklyn Wotring and Crystal Wotring.  A brother, Anthony Syslo and his wife Linda of Salem; and four sisters, Josephine Hanning and her husband Joe; Julia Schindler and her husband Tom; Mary Ann Hanning and her husband Donald; and Cecilia Hanning and her husband Clyde, all of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite dog, Lexie. Joe was retired from Dodd Corporation.  He had also served in the Army National Guard. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling with Delta.   Condolences to the Syslo Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com The family has requested that masks must be worn for the visitation and service. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., where services will be held at 1 p.m. with     Pastor Jon Hayes presiding.  Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkins DHHR
WVSP, Sheriff comment on reports of sexual assault at Elkins DHHR office
Buckhannon man dead after being hit by vehicle
Kenneth Gilliam
Man charged with 1st-Degree Murder after stabbing
Jared Burgoyne
Man charged for allegedly fleeing at more than 100 mph
Saint McLeod
UPDATE: MPD identifies person stabbed in Morgantown as WVU football player

Latest News

Lester N. Mouser
Lester N. Mouser
Fay Patrick Pumphrey
Fay Patrick Pumphrey
Stanley M. McClain
Stanley M. McClain
Linda Rosalee Moore Perris
Linda Rosalee Moore Perris