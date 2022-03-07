Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a nice Saturday and a rainy Sunday, today will start the workweek with the potential for severe weather. This comes as a low-pressure system lifts into our area, bringing the instability needed for heavy rain and wind potential in our region. After 11 AM, a line of heavy rain, associated with a cold front, starts moving in, moving eastward. This heavy rain lasts until about after 7 PM, when the front moves east of the mountains. During that time, we’ll likely see downpours, accompanied by a few rolls of thunder, which will decrease visibility and cause slick roads at times. We may even see isolated flooding in some low-lying areas, so we’ll be watching carefully. We’ll also see gusty winds during that time, with wind gusts in the 35 to 40 mph range. Some wind gusts could go higher than that, which could blow around unsecured items and cause damage to trees. Because of the threats, the Storm Prediction Center has us, and much of the Mid-Atlantic region, under a Slight Risk, which means scattered, short-lived storms are possible. Make sure to take it easy on the roads this afternoon if traveling, and have plans in place, such as securing any outdoor items, just in case. The rain leaves after 7 PM, with any leftover moisture transitioning into snow flurries overnight, as temperatures drop into the low-30s. So it will be a cool night, although we won’t see much snow.

Then by tomorrow afternoon, any leftover snow is gone, and temperatures are in the mid-40s. So it will be seasonably cool outside tomorrow. On the bright side, skies will be partly sunny and winds will be light, so tomorrow afternoon won’t be too bad. On Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system lifts from the southwest, bringing a rain/snow mix to the mountain counties of NCWV. The lowlands won’t see much precipitation, with just trace amounts expected. We then dry out by the afternoon, with highs in the low-50s. Towards the end of the week, temperatures will will rise into the 50s. However, a cold front from out west then pushes into the area on Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing rain, and maybe some snow into our area. Precipitation amounts are uncertain this far out, however, so we’ll be watching carefully. Then we drop into the 30s heading into the weekend. In short, today will bring heavy rain and gusty winds into our area, so be careful traveling in the afternoon. After that, expect on-again, off-again precipitation chances this week, with temperatures being at or above-average until later in the week.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be cloudy throughout today. Heavy rain starts moving in after midday, and this rain will take at least until 6 PM to transit across the region. Downpours, with some rolls of thunder and even a chance for severe conditions, are likely, and we’ll see about 0.5″ of rain in most areas by the time the rain leaves, which could lead to slick roads and maybe isolated flooding in low-lying areas. Expect gusty winds between the late-morning and the mid-evening hours, with winds gusts between 30 to 40 mph and sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph. Some areas could see even higher wind gusts, so make sure to secure outdoor items and to have electronics charged. On the bright side, temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect storms and winds today. High: 68.

Tonight: Any leftover rain showers are gone by the late-evening hours, with leftover moisture transitioning to a few light snow flurries. Winds will come from the WNW at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, feeling colder because of the winds. Overall, expect a chilly, gray night. Low: 33.

Tuesday: We start off with cloudy skies and a few snow flurries in the morning, but by the afternoon, skies will begin to clear, leaving partly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, a few degrees below-average. Overall, a seasonably cool, nice afternoon. High: 46.

Wednesday: Rain/snow mix moves in during the morning hours (most of the precipitation will be in the mountains), but by the afternoon, we’re left with a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will be light and come from the north, and temperatures will still be on the cool side, with highs in the upper-40s. Overall, we start with rain and snow, but we’re left with clouds and cool temperatures. High: 47.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.