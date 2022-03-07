Lester N. Mouser, 90, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, March 4, 2022, in Holbrook Healthcare Center, Buckhannon. He was born in Barbour County on March 11, 1931 a son of the late Edith Merel Mouser Reed. He is survived by his wife, Winona M. (Fridley) Mouser, whom he married on August 16, 1954. He is also survived by his son, David Carl Mouser, Sr. and his wife Trenna of Galloway; Carol Welch and her husband Gregory of Ireland, WV; and Nancy Smith and her husband Harley of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Ashley Mouser, Desirea Mouser and her companion Don, David Carl Mouser, Jr and his companion Sammi, and Dakota Edward Nolen Mouser; four great-grandchildren, Hailegh Johnson, Kinzleigh Johnson, Millie Ann Mae Johnson, and Corbin Trai Johnson. A brother, Francis “Duke” Reed of Flemington; a sister, June Reed of Philippi; a cousin who was like a sister, Lenora Trimble West; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth “Kenny”, and Dale “Pinky” and John Jessie “Pee-Wee” Mouser. Lester left school after the 6th grade and started working on the railroad building a tunnel to help support the family. He joined the United States Army Third Army Tank Division, serving during the Korean War from 1950 – 1952. He was a lifetime member of the Belington VFW. He retired in 1984 from the Harrison County Board of Education Maintenance Department after 30 years of service. During the summers, he did construction building houses. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping, which were the family vacation. He was a member of The Gospel Barn. Condolences to the Mouser Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with Pastor Scott Davis presiding. Interment will follow in West Virginia National Cemetery, where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard and the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Camp Dawson. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.