Man charged for allegedly fleeing at more than 100 mph

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged with reckless fleeing from an officer after allegedly fleeing at speeds of more than 100 mph.

On January 28, Barbour County officers responded to the area of Alderson Broaddus University to assist a Philippi police officer with a man who was attempting to flee while operating a vehicle with front end damage, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they saw the damaged vehicle, being driven by Jared Burgoyne, 22, a student at Alderson Broaddus University as of Jan. 28, and activated their emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle.

Court documents say Burgoyne accelerated rapidly and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of John St. and Rt. 119, continuing to head North on Rt. 119.

Burgoyne continued to recklessly flee on Rt. 119, passing numerous vehicles in no passing zones, running other vehicles off the road, and reaching speeds above 100 mph.

Officers continued to pursue Burgoyne into Monongalia County until officers said the pursuit reached the State of Maryland where Burgoyne was apprehended.

Officers said no other information is available at this time.

Burgoyne has been charged with reckless fleeing from an officer via vehicle and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $45,000 bond.

Alderson Broaddus University has not confirmed with 5 News at this time if Burgoyne is still a student at the University. According to the criminal complaint, Burgoyne was a student at ABU as of Jan. 28, 2022.

