Man charged with 1st-Degree Murder after stabbing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged with First-Degree Murder after officers said he stabbed another man in Randolph County on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Diamond Street in Randolph County for a reported stabbing, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, officers said they found and identified the stabbing victim to be Donald Kelly.

The release says Kelly was on the back porch of the home with a wound near his chest area which appeared to be consistent with a knife wound.

Officers said Kenneth Gilliam, 56, was inside the home and told officers that he stabbed Kelly, who was his step-dad.

According to officers, the kitchen knife used in the stabbing was found in the kitchen sink before it was secured.

Officers also spoke with Gilliam’s mother who said she was on the back porch at the time the stabbing took place.

After the incident, Randolph County 911 officials told officers of several phone calls with 911 that took place.

Officials said Gilliam called 911 about an argument between Kelly and his mother and said that “if somebody don’t come up here and get him, I’m about to kill him,” which indicated that he planned on stabbing Kelly before doing so.

The report says Gilliam then told 911 officials “never mind you can’t do anything, I will” before hanging up the phone.

When the Randolph County 911 official called the number back, Gilliam’s mother answered the phone and told the dispatcher that there was just a little argument and that everything was fine.

Approximately 8 minutes later, officers said Gilliam called 911 again and said that he had just stabbed Kelly in the chest about a minute ago.

Gilliam allegedly told 911 officials that he was in the kitchen cutting an onion and making a sandwich when Kelly entered the kitchen “running his mouth” when the stabbing took place.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and the West Virginia Crime Scene Response Team responded to process the scene.

Gilliam was taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail where he has been charged with First-Degree Murder. He is being held without bond.

