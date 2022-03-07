Man pleads guilty to shooting Clarksburg councilman, kidnapping women

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Delaware man pleaded guilty on Monday in the shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot and the kidnapping of Malfregeot’s wife and mother-in-law.

Antonio Dejesus, 35, had a trial scheduled to start Monday morning when he told his lawyer that he was going to accept a plea deal.

Dejesus pleaded guilty to four of the nine charges against him.

Those four charges are unlawful assault with a firearm enhancement, two felony kidnapping charges, and presenting a firearm while committing a felony.

Dejesus faces 33-70 years behind bars at his sentencing.

The sentencing is scheduled for April 28th at 8:00 a.m.

