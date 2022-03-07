Man pleads guilty to shooting Clarksburg councilman, kidnapping women
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Delaware man pleaded guilty on Monday in the shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot and the kidnapping of Malfregeot’s wife and mother-in-law.
Antonio Dejesus, 35, had a trial scheduled to start Monday morning when he told his lawyer that he was going to accept a plea deal.
Dejesus pleaded guilty to four of the nine charges against him.
Those four charges are unlawful assault with a firearm enhancement, two felony kidnapping charges, and presenting a firearm while committing a felony.
Dejesus faces 33-70 years behind bars at his sentencing.
The sentencing is scheduled for April 28th at 8:00 a.m.
