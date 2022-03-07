Advertisement

Multiple shooting victims outside Iowa high school; 3 teens in critical condition

Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say potential suspects are in custody after a shooting outside an Iowa high school left 3 people critically wounded.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have been wounded in a shooting outside an Iowa high school.

KCCI-TV reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek said suspects have been detained in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines.

Police said three teens are in critical condition.

The school is locked down and residents are asked to stay clear.

Streets around the school have been shut down. Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkins DHHR
WVSP, Sheriff comment on reports of sexual assault at Elkins DHHR office
sweat monday
Severe Weather Threat on Monday in NCWV
Multiple Day Brush Fire Burns 25 Acres
Multiple Day Brush Fire Burns 25 Acres
Buckhannon man dead after being hit by vehicle
The convoy travels from California to Washington D.C.
The People’s Convoy arrives in Washington D.C.

Latest News

The U.S. weighs options to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Gov,...
Debate over US role in Ukraine
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a suspected intoxicated driver...
WATCH: Florida Highway Patrol dashcam shows trooper stop suspected drunk driver in head-on collision
A kidney transplant patient searches for a second donor after losing an organ in a car crash...
North Carolina man loses donated kidney in car crash on the way from hospital