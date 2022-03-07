Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkins DHHR
WVSP, Sheriff comment on reports of sexual assault at Elkins DHHR office
sweat monday
Severe Weather Threat on Monday in NCWV
Multiple Day Brush Fire Burns 25 Acres
Multiple Day Brush Fire Burns 25 Acres
Buckhannon man dead after being hit by vehicle
The convoy travels from California to Washington D.C.
The People’s Convoy arrives in Washington D.C.

Latest News

Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Multiple shooting victims outside Iowa high school; 3 teens in critical condition
The U.S. weighs options to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Gov,...
Debate over US role in Ukraine
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a suspected intoxicated driver...
WATCH: Florida Highway Patrol dashcam shows trooper stop suspected drunk driver in head-on collision
A kidney transplant patient searches for a second donor after losing an organ in a car crash...
North Carolina man loses donated kidney in car crash on the way from hospital