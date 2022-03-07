Severe Weather Threat on Monday in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! Today was another very warm day, but it was definitely more dreary than yesterday. Rain has been moving through our area since the morning, and the chance of showers from this system continues tonight until about 1am, when we get a short break from the rain before the next system comes in. Temperatures will only fall to the mid-50s tonight, so it will be a very mild morning. Highs will once again be pushing 70 degrees in the lowlands, but once tomorrow’s system passes, temperatures will plummet to around freezing by Tuesday morning. Rain from this next system is expected to start pushing into the area in the late morning. This rain will be very heavy at times, which presents the possibility of flash flooding for low-lying areas and poor drainage areas. However, the biggest threat with this system is the damaging winds. Between about 7am and 7pm, winds in the lowlands could gust as high as 40mph, and along higher terrains, as high as 50mph. These gusty winds could result in broken tree limbs and power outages. Heavy rain will continue periodically throughout the afternoon, slowly becoming lighter and more isolated into the evening. Around the nighttime, cooler air pushing in behind the system will change any leftover precipitation from rain to snow, especially in the higher elevations. By 8-9am Tuesday morning, high pressure approaching from the west will dry us out, bringing calmer conditions for the rest of Tuesday. Temperatures will only rise to the mid to upper 40s, so a little below average. Calm conditions won’t last long due to a low-pressure system from the south pushing showers into our area on Wednesday, and a second system behind that one continues rain shower chances into Thursday. Wednesday’s temperatures will reflect Tuesday’s, but Thursday will rise to the mid 50s, and by Friday, we’ll be in the 60s again. However, yet another low-pressure system, this time from the west, will bring more precipitation to the area Friday night into Saturday morning. In a similar fashion to tomorrow’s system, rain will be the original precipitation type, but with cooler air behind the front, by Saturday morning that rain will transition into sleet and snow. The rest of Saturday will then be dry but cool, with temperatures in the low 40s. Overall, we have an active week of weather ahead, so stick with 5 News for the most up-to-date information!

