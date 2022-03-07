Advertisement

WVSP, Sheriff comment on reports of sexual assault at Elkins DHHR office

5 News has been investigating reports of a sexual assault at the DHHR office since last week.
Elkins DHHR
Elkins DHHR
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3/7/22 @ 1:19 p.m.)

Sergeant D.W. Simmons of the West Virginia State Police Elkins Detachment released the following statement regarding the investigations.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/7/22)

Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon said Monday his agency is not investigating an alleged rape or sexual assault occurring at or near the county DHHR office in Elkins.

“I will share any information I receive from the City or State police when they make the information available,” Elbon in a statement.

Elkins police responded to the building and told 5 News there is “a lot to investigate,” but so far have declined to provide further details.

DHHR officials also declined to comment.

In his statement, Elbon encouraged residents to be aware of their surroundings and people who look out of place or suspicious.

He said to call 911 if you are concerned about someone’s behavior.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

