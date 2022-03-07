WVSP, Sheriff comment on reports of sexual assault at Elkins DHHR office

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3/7/22 @ 1:19 p.m.)

Sergeant D.W. Simmons of the West Virginia State Police Elkins Detachment released the following statement regarding the investigations.

Recently several social media posts have been circulating regarding investigations in the North Randolph Avenue and Highland Park areas of Elkins, WV. Both investigations are being separately investigated by the Elkins City Police Department and Elkins Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. These investigations are not related and are isolated incidents. At this time no details of these investigations are going to be released due to the sensitive and confidential nature of each.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/7/22)

Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon said Monday his agency is not investigating an alleged rape or sexual assault occurring at or near the county DHHR office in Elkins.

“I will share any information I receive from the City or State police when they make the information available,” Elbon in a statement.

5 News has been investigating reports of a sexual assault at the DHHR office since last week.

Elkins police responded to the building and told 5 News there is “a lot to investigate,” but so far have declined to provide further details.

DHHR officials also declined to comment.

In his statement, Elbon encouraged residents to be aware of their surroundings and people who look out of place or suspicious.

He said to call 911 if you are concerned about someone’s behavior.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.