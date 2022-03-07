Stanley M. McClain, 89, of Horner, passed away at 11:05 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. He was born in Walkersville on March 23, 1932, the youngest child of the late French and Nellie Harris McClain. On August 17, 1958, he married the late Sadie Jane Marple McClain. He missed her dearly after her passing on August 25, 2016. He is survived by one son, Brian McClain and wife, Lisa, of Camden; one daughter, Christina Loudin and companion, Tom Hall, of Horner; five grandchildren: Tyler McClain Spear and wife, Jennifer, of Clarksburg, Brianna McClain of Clarksburg, Taylor McClain of Grantsville, Sara Loudin and companion, Jonathan Woody, of Buckhannon, and Samantha and Corey Beaudoin of Horner; and six great-grandchildren: Evelyn Francis Spear of Clarksburg, Christopher Mason, Maggie Jane, Jeremy Lynn, Jackson Ross Woody of Buckhannon, and Benjamin Stanley Beaudoin. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one infant grandson, Brett Logan McClain; one brother, Howard McClain; and three sisters: Lois McClain Shifflette, Mildred McClain Smith, and Zola McClain Wine. Stanley was a Methodist by faith and was a member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church in Stealey. He spent many happy years residing at 428 Duff Street. Stanley along with his wife, Jane moved to Lewis County and then attended the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Buckhannon. He retired from Equitable Gas Company after 40 years of employment. Stanley was a farmer for Alderson-Broaddus Farms and drove truck for Kenneth Hall Trucking. He proudly took the Honor of the President of Chestnut Flat Cemetery Association after the passing of his sister, Lois Shifflette. Stanley was a member of the Mon-Valley Beagle Club. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, camping, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Miller cemetery in Horner. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Stanley M. McClain. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

