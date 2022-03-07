Advertisement

WVa Supreme Court purchases office building for $7.5M

The building, known as City Center East, was purchased from General Corp. of Charleston.
Tuesday's primary will be the final election for all judges in West Virginia, including the Supreme Court of Appeals justices.
Tuesday's primary will be the final election for all judges in West Virginia, including the Supreme Court of Appeals justices.(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court has purchased a building for judicial offices and the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Chief Justice John Hutchison said the $7.5 million purchase will save the court more than $800,000 a year in rent. The judiciary could break even on the purchase as soon as 2030, the court said in a news release.



“The timing now is perfect,” Hutchison said. “The building will provide modern working space for the Intermediate Court of Appeals in a facility that is easily accessible and has plenty of free parking. The judicial system and state will save money in the long run.”

The building houses 120 judicial employees as well as several court agencies that support the entire court system.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals is expected to have 30 to 40 employees and its own courtroom.

