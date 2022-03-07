WVU updates mask policy in classrooms, labs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University announced that mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status, will be lifted in classrooms and labs beginning on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the University made mask wearing optional in other indoor settings on Feb. 16 amid a decline in COVID-19 cases on campus, surrounding communities and across the state.

Officials said increased levels of vaccination and boosters among WVU students, faculty and staff have helped cases continue a downward trend.

There are currently no residents in Gaskins House, according to officials, which serves as an isolation option for students who have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Morgantown campus.

In addition, the CDC has moved Monongalia County from high to medium risk, and, per CDC guidance, the county is no longer under a recommendation to wear masks indoors.

Masks will continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses through March 18 under federal guidelines from the TSA, WVU officials said.

Officials said masks will continue to be required for employees, patients and visitors in designated areas of the Health Sciences Center where patient care services are provided.

WVU employees and students involved in patient care, including residents, fellows and students, are required to follow separate WVU Health System or other clinical provider’s policies, including those related to COVID-19, such as masks, PPE and vaccinations.

Masks will also continue to be required for those conducting and participating in face-to-face human subject research activities.

Those with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Officials said anyone who would prefer to continue wearing a mask indoors is welcomed and encouraged to do so.

The University will continue to monitor multiple data points and should any of those cause concern in the future, it will consider and implement necessary measures to protect the community.

WVU Facilities will work as swiftly as possible to update signage regarding mask requirements throughout campus buildings.

