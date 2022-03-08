Barbour County Grand Jury returns February indictments
The February 2022 Term of the Barbour County Grand Jury met on March 7 to indict 22 people.
Presentments were made by Prosecuting Attorney Thomas B. Hoxie, and one presentment made by Special Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle.
The Grand Jury was presided over by the Honorable Judge Shawn D. Nines, Circuit Judge of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit.
Arraignments will be held on March 21, 2022, beginning at 9:30 o’clock a.m. in the Barbour County Courtroom.
All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The following individuals had felony and misdemeanor Indictments returned against them by the Grand Jury:
- Chad J. McLean, 51, of Belington, WV
- One Count: Possession of Materials Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct
- Three Counts: Distribution and Display to Minor of Obscene Matter
- One Count: Soliciting, etc. a Minor via Computer with Overt Act to Engage in Sexual Activity with Minor
- One Count: Sexual Assault in the Third Degree
- Five Counts: Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian
- Jared A. Burgoyne, 22, of Philippi, WV
- One Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle in a Manner Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
- Coty L. McCord, 30, of Moatsville, WV
- One Count: Grand Larceny
- Jacob E. Bowles, 30, of Belington, WV
- One Count: Strangulation
- One Count: Domestic Battery- Third (3rd) Offense
- Matthew A. Bell, 28, of Volga, WV
- One Count: Grand Larceny
- One Count: Felony Failure to Appear
- Terrie L. Hedrick, 58, of Belington, WV
- One Count: Embezzlement
- One Count: Fraudulent Schemes
- One Count: Fraud by Access Device
- Donald E. Marsh, Jr., 55, of Belington, WV
- One Count: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver – Second or Subsequent Offense
- One Count: Domestic Battery
- Ryan A. Graham, 25, of Philippi, WV
- One Count: Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling
- One Count: Entry of a Vehicle
- One Count: Grand Larceny
- One Count: Destruction of Property
- Charles E. Poling, 44, of Stonewood, WV
- One Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle in a Manner Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
- Mickey L. Mayle, 68, of Philippi, WV
- One Count: First Degree Arson
- Jeremy W. Tacy, Jr., 25, of Junior, WV
- One Count: Domestic Battery- Third (3rd) Offense
- David A. Saffle, 33, of Buckhannon, WV
- One Count: Malicious Assault
- One Count: Domestic Battery
- Bruce A. Evans, 58, of Philippi, WV
- Two Counts: Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Change of Sex Offender Registry– Second Offense
- Sindy K. McDaniel-Conrad, 51, of Philippi, WV
- Two Counts: Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Change of Child Abuse Offender Registry–Second Offense
- Jonathan A. Davis, 29, of Moatsville, WV
- One Count: Manufacture of a Controlled Substance
- Aaron S. Croston, 28, of Moatsville, WV
- One Count: Malicious Assault
- Margaret A. Santolli, 59, of Philippi, WV
- One Count: Embezzlement
- One Count: Falsifying Accounts
- Robert L. Durnal, Sr., 56, of Philippi, WV
- Three Counts: Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Change of Sex Offender Registry Information
- Ira J. Carpenter, 35, of Craigsville, WV
- One Count: Escape
- Thomas J. Watson, 49, of Montrose, WV
- One Count: Escape
- Kevin L. Bodine, 34, of Belington, WV
- One Count: Escape
- One Count: Failure to Appear
- Amber D. Starkey, 33, of Grafton, WV
- One Count: Escape
