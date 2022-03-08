Barbour County Grand Jury returns February indictments

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The February 2022 Term of the Barbour County Grand Jury met on March 7 to indict 22 people.

Presentments were made by Prosecuting Attorney Thomas B. Hoxie, and one presentment made by Special Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle.

The Grand Jury was presided over by the Honorable Judge Shawn D. Nines, Circuit Judge of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit.

Arraignments will be held on March 21, 2022, beginning at 9:30 o’clock a.m. in the Barbour County Courtroom.

All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The following individuals had felony and misdemeanor Indictments returned against them by the Grand Jury:

Chad J. McLean, 51, of Belington, WV One Count: Possession of Materials Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct Three Counts: Distribution and Display to Minor of Obscene Matter One Count: Soliciting, etc. a Minor via Computer with Overt Act to Engage in Sexual Activity with Minor One Count: Sexual Assault in the Third Degree Five Counts: Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian

Jared A. Burgoyne, 22, of Philippi, WV One Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle in a Manner Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others

Coty L. McCord, 30, of Moatsville, WV One Count: Grand Larceny

Jacob E. Bowles, 30, of Belington, WV One Count: Strangulation One Count: Domestic Battery- Third (3rd) Offense

Matthew A. Bell, 28, of Volga, WV One Count: Grand Larceny One Count: Felony Failure to Appear

Terrie L. Hedrick, 58, of Belington, WV One Count: Embezzlement One Count: Fraudulent Schemes One Count: Fraud by Access Device

Donald E. Marsh, Jr., 55, of Belington, WV One Count: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver – Second or Subsequent Offense One Count: Domestic Battery

Ryan A. Graham, 25, of Philippi, WV One Count: Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling One Count: Entry of a Vehicle One Count: Grand Larceny One Count: Destruction of Property

Charles E. Poling, 44, of Stonewood, WV One Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle in a Manner Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others

Mickey L. Mayle, 68, of Philippi, WV One Count: First Degree Arson

Jeremy W. Tacy, Jr., 25, of Junior, WV One Count: Domestic Battery- Third (3rd) Offense

David A. Saffle, 33, of Buckhannon, WV One Count: Malicious Assault One Count: Domestic Battery

Bruce A. Evans, 58, of Philippi, WV Two Counts: Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Change of Sex Offender Registry– Second Offense

Sindy K. McDaniel-Conrad, 51, of Philippi, WV Two Counts: Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Change of Child Abuse Offender Registry–Second Offense

Jonathan A. Davis, 29, of Moatsville, WV One Count: Manufacture of a Controlled Substance

Aaron S. Croston, 28, of Moatsville, WV One Count: Malicious Assault

Margaret A. Santolli, 59, of Philippi, WV One Count: Embezzlement One Count: Falsifying Accounts

Robert L. Durnal, Sr., 56, of Philippi, WV Three Counts: Failure to Register or Provide Notice of Change of Sex Offender Registry Information

Ira J. Carpenter, 35, of Craigsville, WV One Count: Escape

Thomas J. Watson, 49, of Montrose, WV One Count: Escape

Kevin L. Bodine, 34, of Belington, WV One Count: Escape One Count: Failure to Appear

Amber D. Starkey, 33, of Grafton, WV One Count: Escape



