Bridgeport’s Ross joins several local athletes in signing with Salem baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though one season remains before he is done with his time as an Indian, Bridgeport’s Gabe Ross is set to be a Tiger come next year.

Ross signed with Salem University baseball, joining several other local talents on the diamond as a Tiger. There’s much to remember about his time as an Indian, like winning state titles in 2019 and 2021.

“I have a lot of memories here. I’m trying to create more memories with another state title so I’ve got to do that,” Ross said. “I’m really excited to play with [the other local] guys and basically be reunited with them again, so I’m really excited for that.”

Ross will suit up in the outfield for one more season before closing his chapter at Bridgeport.

“I want to be a good teammate,” Ross said. “I want to be a good example to the other kids on how you should act and how you should be.”

